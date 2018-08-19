SEATTLE (AP) — Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week, including the mid-valley, as winds push smoke from surrounding wildfires into the region, forecasters and regulators said.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Sunday issued an air quality advisory which is in effect until noon Wednesday for much of northwest Oregon, including the Willamette Valley, Portland and the Oregon North Coast.
The Department of Environmental Quality said conditions were expected to worsen Sunday night and that smoke is expected to last through Wednesday.
In Oregon, the advisory covers Linn and Benton counties in addition to Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. Lane County was not under the advisory as of Sunday night, but conditions there could worsen in the next few days depending on weather and wildfire conditions.
State officials said people can take the following precautions:
• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.
• Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.
• People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their health care providers.
Air quality alerts also were in effect for much of Washington state through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Smoky, hazy conditions are making a return to the Puget Sound region because of wildfires in British Columbia and the Cascade Mountains, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
An air quality alert is also in place across eastern Washington and north Idaho. Smoke from fires in British Columbia drifting into Washington and Idaho will cause unhealthy air levels through Tuesday, the Weather Service said.
On Sunday afternoon, several monitors in north-central Washington state showed air quality at hazardous levels.
Two women's college soccer matches scheduled at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney were canceled Sunday because of the poor air quality, university officials said.
An air pollution advisory for southern Oregon remains in effect until further notice.