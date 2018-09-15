The SMART program (Start Making a Reader Today) will kick off the new school year in Linn and Benton counties with a meet-and-greet wine tasting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Lumos Winery, 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath.
Appetizers will be served.
The event is hosted by SMART Leadership Council member Xan Augerot and will feature information about pre-K through third-grade SMART programs. SMART staff will be available to meet.
To RSVP or for more information call 541-600-8035 or email krosenfeld@getSMARToregon.org.