Tiffany Johnson, owner of Albany’s SunnyPatch Boutique, said she has specials for the Small Business Saturday weekend and gives away promotional items like pins and cloth shopping bags provided by the Chamber of Commerce.
But she said she was so busy this year she had to supplement by getting more of giveaway items directly from Small Business Saturday sponsor American Express.
“The community has been very supportive of Small Business Saturday,” she said. “We love being part of that.”
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 as an answer for small businesses to Black Friday, which features big-box store bargains, and Cyber Monday, which lures shoppers to specials online.
Johnson said shopping locally keeps jobs and money in the community, which is good for everyone.
“Shopping small is a big deal,” she said.
Johnson added that community support means the world to small retailers.
“Without it we wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Errol Noel, owner of the Toy Factory in Corvallis, said his store has been participating in Small Business Saturday for years.
“It’s a reason to support small businesses, the idea of supporting small businesses is good.”
Noel said in addition to keeping money local, shopping with small retailers usually gives customers a better experience. At the Toy Factory, he said, he always makes it a point to have lots of things out for customers to play with to get an idea of what they are buying, and staff work really hard to help people find toys that are appropriate for the kids they for whom they are shopping.
He added that the weekend after Thanksgiving starts a busy time of year for the store.
“We do a significant part of our year’s sales in the holiday season,” he said.
Sierra Glenn, the events coordinator for Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis, said instead of participating in American Express’ Small Business Saturday, they participated in a promotion with other independent booksellers through the American Booksellers Association. The store offered special sales Saturday and even had book giveaways.
Glenn said small retailers are worth supporting because they not only provide local people jobs, they also donate a lot of money and products into community fundraisers.
“When you shop local, all the money goes back into the community,” she said.
She echoed the importance of holiday sales to smaller businesses.
“This time of year is important because it’s when small businesses make their money,” she said.
Colleen Anderson, manager of 1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique in Albany, said the store participated in the American Express Small Business Saturday promotions as well because they want people to support local businesses.
Anderson said as a non-profit second-hand store, 1st Hand Seconds doesn’t depend on holiday business as much as other stores, but they still rely almost entirely on local customers to be able to continue financially supporting Mercy House, a ministry supporting women and their children as they recover from domestic abuse.
“The people that have the local shops are your neighbors, your family members, the people in your town. If you shop local it keeps the local economy going.”