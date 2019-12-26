Slowing job growth in Albany, Corvallis due to low unemployment

Oregon has seen very low unemployment rates for about three years, including in Linn and Benton Counties, and in a corresponding trend, job growth has slowed down, said a state economist.

Even if there are jobs available, many companies can’t find workers, added Patrick O’Connor, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. “It’s not surprising that at some point the well is starting to run a little dry,” he said.

But there's no cause for panic. Slowing job growth would be much more of an alarm if the unemployment rate was about double what it currently stands at, O’Connor said.

According to statistics released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday, unemployment edged lower once again in the mid-Willamette Valley in November.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Linn County in November was 4.5%, down slightly from 4.7% in October. That’s also down from the 4.9% unemployment rate that Linn County posted in November 2018.

Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas have seen job growth of 1.2% in the past year, adding 540 workers. That’s slightly slower than the state job growth of 1.6% and the national rate of 1.5%.