Slight chance of snow for the mid-valley next week

  • Updated
Mark Ylen

Early forecasts are showing snow for the mid-valley beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, but chances of seeing flakes are likely slim. 

"There's a slight — and I put an emphasis on 'slight' — chance of snow on Tuesday," said National Weather Service Climatologist Rebecca Muessle. 

Currently, the forecast calls for snow at 600 feet in Corvallis and Albany Tuesday night. 

"Our confidence is low," Muessle said, "because the models we use to forecast are giving a variety of outcomes."

Corvallis, she said, may be too far south to see snow if the system does develop in accordance to trends. 

Snow isn't abnormal for this time of the year in the mid-valley, but the relatively mild fall and winter so far may make such a possibility jarring. 

"It's still winter in Oregon," Muessle said. "But it's up in the air on whether it's going to snow."

Forecasts will become more accurate as the week progresses and the National Weather Service can more accurately say if snow will fall in the mid-valley. 

