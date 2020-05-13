Six Republicans contend for House 17 spot

Candidate statement: Rural, conservative and ultimately Oregonians of all walks of life are being harmed by the status quo. I bring the fresh, bold and strong leadership needed to steer our state in a more prosperous and equitable direction. I am unashamed of my pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-timber, pro-Second Amendment values and I will stand up to political interests and the failed leadership that has tanked our state. The data is there to prove that Oregon needs leaders who are unafraid to rock the boat, shine a light into the government and fight for families and workers. I have strong endorsements from Milt Moran to Oregon Right to Life to securing top marks with Oregon Firearms Federation and the NRA. We not only must, but absolutely can, reform PERS, improve education, rescue children from the clutches of trafficking and a broken state custody system. I believe in freedom, the Constitution and the values of sovereignty and individualism that made not only our nation great, but made Oregon the beacon of light on the West Coast. We must restore the splendor and magnificence of our state.