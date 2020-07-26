Six new COVID-19 cases for Linn, Benton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon announced 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including five in Linn County and one in Benton County.

That brings the state’s total to 16,758 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Oregon also reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 289.

Linn County now has 223 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County has 134 cases and six deaths, according to OHA data.

Statewide, there have been 361,717 negative tests, with 9,859 of those from Linn County and 7,757 from Benton County.

The United States has roughly 1.63 million cases of COVID-19, with nearly 146,000 deaths from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday.