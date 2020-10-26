Six more weeks of online learning for GAPS K-5

In Benton County, the latest data shows about 28 cases per 100,000 in population but Linn County reported approximately 48 per 100,000. Because GAPS has schools in both counties and teachers can live in one county but work in another, both counties must meet the metrics for any school to open.

"It's going to take us awhile to get down from that 48 (cases number)," Goff told the board Monday. "We also know that there are holidays coming up that are significant. Halloween, for example, we don't know the impact. We also anticipate with Thanksgiving we may find families coming together for the first time in substantial numbers and we don't know that impact."

According to the Oregon Health Authority, case numbers around the state have spiked about two to three weeks after holiday weekends such as Mother's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear within an average of 14 days after exposure.

"Given that and the numbers we've seen to date, the plan is to re-engage middle and high school students in the hybrid model the second semester," Goff said. "For our K-5, unless the metrics change dramatically ... I do not see a scenario where those students are back in school in a hybrid model until after the first of the year."