Six more Oregonians die of coronavirus, 51 mid-valley cases announced

State health officials reported Saturday the death of six more Oregonians due to the coronavirus in addition to 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases. It marked the third consecutive day in which the Oregon Health Authority has announced more than 1,000 new cases.

Linn county set a record with 34 new cases. The county's old mark was 31 on Oct. 7.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.

The state death toll has now reached 759, the Oregon Health Authority announced, after the deaths of an 87-year-old woman, a 96-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, all from Multnomah County at their residences; an 87-year-old Lane County man at his residence; and an 84-year-old Clackamas County man at Providence Portland Medical Center.

The 1,097 new confirmed or presumptive cases bring the state total of positive tests to 56,018. Among those cases were 17 found in Benton County and the 34 in Linn. Benton now has passed 600 cases to 601 and has had seven deaths. Linn has 1,088 total cases and 17 deaths.