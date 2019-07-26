A single-vehicle crash closed Highway 20 near Philomath for more than an hour on Friday morning, but the driver escaped serious injury.
Bailey Allen, 20, of Beaverton was driving east on 20 in a Land Rover about 9 a.m. when he left the pavement on the south side of the highway just west of Woods Creek Road, overcorrected and went off the north side, rolling his vehicle at least once, according to Deputy Joshua Gordon of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen, the only occupant of the Land Rover, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was treated and released, according to a nursing supervisor.
Gordon said speed and medical issues were possible factors in the crash, and no citations were issued.
Both lanes of Highway 20 were closed for roughly 90 minutes until the badly damaged Land Rover could be removed and the scene of the crash was cleared.
Traffic was briefly limited to one lane after that, but both lanes were reopened by about 10:45 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.