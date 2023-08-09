Visitors to Silver Falls State Park near Sublimity can hike the new North Rim Trail, a half-mile trail connection to an overlook of North Falls.

The new trail is 6 feet wide with a compacted surface that is less than a 5% trail grade and less than 2% cross slope, making it more accessible than some of the park’s other trails.

Visitors can access the trail from the new North Canyon Day-Use Area. The area includes about a dozen picnic tables; 59 parking spots, including three that are ADA accessible; and an ADA-accessible restroom.

It also links to the park’s nature play area. Visitors can also access the trail and viewpoint from the North Falls Trailhead, but from that direction, the trail is not as accessible for those with mobility concerns.

“The new North Canyon Day-Use Area is a tremendous addition to the park because it offers another destination for our visitors to start their recreation at Silver Falls State Park,” Park Manager Chris Gilliand said in a statement. “The new trail also provides access to the Canyon Trail and the Trail of Ten Falls, while also adding a new and unparalleled view of North Falls.”