Silver Falls State Park to host volunteer work party Jan. 17

Rangers at Silver Falls State Park near Sublimity need 20 volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, to help create a better wildlife corridor for animals that live in and near the park.

The work party will help build a new trail; the North Rim Trail will have a stunning view of 136-foot North Falls. Volunteers' primary task will be to spread rock on new trail surfaces.

Volunteers must register in advance; registration ends Monday. Hand tools and other equipment will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, be able to work with hand tools and walk up to one-half mile on gravel and uneven surfaces.

Volunteers should bring their own lunch and gloves, and wear clothes suitable for the weather.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a designated national day of service. Jan. 17 is also the kickoff of Oregon State Parks’ 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series. Visit https://store.oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=&itemTypeId=2 to see other volunteer opportunities scheduled for the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0