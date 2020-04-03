Siga lands first international deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Siga Technologies, a New York-based biosecurity firm with development labs in Corvallis, has made its first international sale.

The Canadian Department of National Defense has signed a contract with Meridian Medical Technologies to purchase up to 15,235 courses of tecovirimat, Siga’s anti-smallpox drug, Siga announced on Friday.

The deal, worth as much as $14.3 million, includes an initial buy of 2,500 courses of the drug at a price of $2.3 million.

In addition, Siga said, the company anticipates a follow-on order for 12,825 courses of tecovirimat, pending approval by Canadian regulators. The company plans to file an application in the second half of this year and is hoping for approval in 2021.

In 2011, Siga won a $433 million contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to supply tecovirimat, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for smallpox, to the Strategic National Stockpile.

A lawsuit forced Siga to hand over roughly half of the money to a competing biotech firm and briefly forced the company into bankruptcy court, but the firm survived that challenge and rebounded.