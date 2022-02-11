Shrinking numbers: Oregon reports 2,653 new COVID cases, 12 deaths on Friday

The state's COVID-19 statistics continued to inch downward on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in its daily update, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,355 people since the pandemic began.

OHA reported 2,653 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 674,500.

Locally, Linn County on Wednesday added 169 virus cases for a total of 25,155. Benton County had 53 new cases, bringing its total to 14,218. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 225 people in Linn County and 59 people in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 947 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 60 fewer than the prior report; 153 patients are occupying intensive care unit beds, 19 fewer than the prior data.

Sixty-six of 682 adult ICU beds are unoccupied in the state, a 10% availability rate. Meanwhile, 238 out of 4,273 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 6% availability.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has three adult ICU beds available (3%) and 17 adult non-ICU beds available (also 3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 7,978 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 6,867 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 166,260 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 77.3 million.

There were 2,383 new deaths recorded Thursday, bringing the country’s death total to 912,757 people, according to the CDC.