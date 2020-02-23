Show goes to the dogs

On Friday afternoon, Lori Sage was one of a few dozen people walking around the small arena at the Linn County Fair & Expos Center in Albany like a group of choreographed zombies, one arm out floating over the obstacles neatly organized around the ring.

The American Kennel Club agility secretary was practicing and so was everyone else as they scoped out the course before more than 200 dogs tried their paws at jumping, sliding and weaving their way through.

The Linn County Kennel Club held its annual AKC dog show this weekend. The competition began Friday and concludes Sunday, featuring 240 dogs competing in agility and a plush dog show for children.

Sage, of Beaver Creek, helped organize the event but on Friday, she was preparing for her own run. She's been competing with her 4-year-old Chinese Crescent named Blip for two years.

"Her registered name," Sage said, "is On the Radar."

Blip competes at the master level and puts on a show for her Chihuahua brother, 11-year-old Cameron, who no longer competes but comes to watch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also on the master level, Snow the pug named after the classic character Snow White because of her midnight black fur.