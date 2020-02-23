Show goes to the dogs

On Friday afternoon, Lori Sage was one of a few dozen people walking around the small arena at the Linn County Fair & Expos Center in Albany like a group of choreographed zombies, one arm out floating over the obstacles neatly organized around the ring.
The American Kennel Club agility secretary was practicing and so was everyone else as they scoped out the course before more than 200 dogs tried their paws at jumping, sliding and weaving their way through.
The Linn County Kennel Club held its annual AKC dog show this weekend. The competition began Friday and concludes Sunday, featuring 240 dogs competing in agility and a plush dog show for children.
Sage, of Beaver Creek, helped organize the event but on Friday, she was preparing for her own run. She's been competing with her 4-year-old Chinese Crescent named Blip for two years.
"Her registered name," Sage said, "is On the Radar."
Blip competes at the master level and puts on a show for her Chihuahua brother, 11-year-old Cameron, who no longer competes but comes to watch.
Also on the master level, Snow the pug named after the classic character Snow White because of her midnight black fur.
Owner Debbi Runyen said the dog enjoys running agility and showed off a bit on Friday as she followed Runyen through the course.
"She's in the top five pugs in agility for the AKC," Runyen said.
At six, Snow has been competing for a handful of years but according to fellow competitor Vickie Dones, it's normal for dogs to wait to start competing.
"It takes about a year and a half to two years before they can compete," she said.
Dones was running her six-year-old border collie Ki.
The event ran for three days and included a plush dog training class for kids, agility, health checks for the dogs, and AKC trick evaluation.