Shortcake served noon Saturday at Cheadle Lake

For the second June in a row, there will not be a full Lebanon Strawberry Festival.

Some traditions, however, will continue. Volunteers will serve strawberry shortcake starting at noon Saturday at Cheadle Lake Park. Guests will be served until supplies run out. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic, and a prize will be award to the best-decorated car.

Also in conjunction with the festival, a tour of homes will be judged Friday. Businesses and residences entered in the competition are vying for the title of best use of the theme "Return of the Strawberries."

The display of historic Strawberry Festival court attire has also been put up at businesses throughout downtown. Visitors can check out the window displays to see examples of the dresses worn by the princesses since the festival began more than 110 years ago.

Further information is available at the Strawberry Festival's Facebook page, or visit lebanonstrawberryfest.com.

