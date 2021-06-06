 Skip to main content
Shortcake served at Cheadle Lake Park
Shortcake served at Cheadle Lake Park

Some traditions cannot be stopped, not even by a global pandemic. One of those traditions is serving strawberry shortcake in Lebanon on the first Saturday in June.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Cheadle Lake Park on Saturday afternoon to do just that. It doesn't make up for the cancellation of the full Lebanon Strawberry Festival for the second consecutive year, but it serves as a reminder that this time will pass and the full event will return in 2022.

Strawberry Festival chair Cindy Kerby said planning has already begun for next year's festival.

"We're excited to be able to bring it back to the community," Kerby said. "We're doing what we can and bringing as much joy as we can, but we're excited to have the full festival again."

On Saturday, 1,000 pieces of strawberry shortcake were available and nearly all were served. The leftover treats were sent home with volunteers.

Primasing Motors once again served as the sponsor, with additional support from the Lebanon Safeway and Lowe's. Bigfoot Grille provided lunch for the volunteers, which included Dala's Blue Angels who served as the traffic controllers at Cheadle Lake Park.

The five members of the Strawberry Festival Court were on hand to help deliver the desserts to the guests. The court members are: Alyssa Berg, Annie Latimer, Kimberly O'Hara, Emily Squires and Emma Williams. Because of the unusual circumstances limiting this year's activities, no queen will be crowned from among the five princesses.

Four of the seven members of the Sweet Home Sportsman's Holiday court were also in attendance. That event is currently scheduled to be held July 8-11 with activities including a parade, the Logging Olympics, fireworks and a raft tug o'war. 

