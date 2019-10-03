ABOUT THE COMPANY

Name: Shiver River, LLC

Location: Philomath

Size: 171 acres

History: The property has been in the same family since 1921

Major species: Douglas fir, grand fir

Latest honor: Shiver River has been named Benton County Tree Farmers of the Year

Criteria: Should be someone that is doing an exceptional job of forest management, as well as someone working towards a balanced program that is meeting the needs and capabilities of both the landowner and the land.