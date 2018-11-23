When Siga Technologies announced last month that it had landed a federal contract worth more than $600 million, the news signaled a large measure of security for the company, a drug development firm with deep Corvallis roots that has been on a financial roller-coaster ride for years.
But it also marked the beginning of a challenging new phase for Siga, which is trying to navigate a difficult stage in its development as a business: the tricky transition from government contractor to free-market competitor.
While it can count on a steady stream of income from the U.S. Treasury over the next several years, the company is working to diversify its revenue streams by cultivating additional markets for its flagship product — the first medication ever approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to treat smallpox — and expanding its lineup of treatments for viral diseases.
Even though Siga has prospered up to now by catering to the needs of the United States government, it can be risky for a business to rely too heavily on a single customer.
Ultimately, the firm’s long-term survival may depend on its ability to adapt in the global pharmaceutical marketplace.
A niche in biodefense
Launched in New York in 1995, Siga relocated its research labs three years later to the Sunset Research Park in Corvallis, where co-founder Dennis Hruby was a professor of microbiology at Oregon State University.
At first, the company’s efforts were aimed at developing vaccines against maladies such as strep throat, gum disease and chlamydia. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, however, Siga shifted its focus to biodefense.
In 2004, to defend the country from the specter of terrorism, Congress passed the Project BioShield Act. The law established the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (known as BARDA for short) and appropriated billions of dollars in federal funding to develop and stockpile medical countermeasures to protect the public from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
Hruby had been studying the vaccinia virus, a relatively harmless cousin of smallpox that’s used as a research proxy, since 1977. But in the aftermath of Sept. 11 and the anthrax attacks of 2001, his area of expertise took on a newfound importance.
Even though smallpox had been declared eradicated in nature in 1980 thanks to a global vaccination campaign, the United States and Russia still maintained research samples — and experts believed that other governments and some terrorist organizations might also have access to the killer virus. While the U.S. government still maintained a stock of smallpox vaccine, the public was vulnerable because routine vaccinations had ceased decades earlier — and there was still no approved treatment for the virus.
Siga’s pivot toward smallpox research paid big dividends in October 2010, when BARDA awarded the company a contract worth up to $2.8 billion to produce 1.7 million courses of its novel anti-smallpox drug, dubbed ST-246, for the Strategic National Stockpile.
Trials and tribulations
It was a huge win for a company that had spent nearly 15 years and millions of dollars in the quest to develop a marketable drug.
But instead of celebrating its victory, Siga immediately found itself on the defensive when a pharmaceutical firm called Chimerix, a rival for the BARDA contract, appealed the agency’s procurement decision.
Almost nine months later, the issue was resolved in Siga’s favor. After going through a second procurement process, BARDA once again chose Siga to supply the nation with smallpox medicine, although this time around the contract was scaled back to $433 million.
At last, the firm could savor success.
“It’s transformational for our company,” then-CEO Eric Rose told the Gazette-Times in a 2011 interview.
“Until Tuesday, we were essentially a development-stage biotech company. We haven’t had profits since the inception of the company in 1995. Now we have a commercial product. That will make us a profitable company.”
Once again, however, the celebration was short-lived.
PharmAthene, a Maryland-based biotech company that had previously been in merger negotiations with Siga, had filed suit for breach of contract in the Chancery Court of Delaware, where Siga is incorporated. In June 2012, the court ruled that PharmAthene was entitled to nearly half the proceeds from the BARDA contact — a little over $200 million.
The decision sent the company into a tailspin. In September 2014, after an unsuccessful appeal attempt, Siga filed for protection from its creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, where the company is headquartered. The following June, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange dropped Siga’s shares from its listings.
But the company persevered, filing a reorganization plan with the judge, and in April 2016 it exited bankruptcy proceedings.
Once again, Siga executives struck an optimistic note.
“We are pleased the Bankruptcy Court has confirmed the plan and that we have successfully emerged from Chapter 11,” Rose said in a prepared statement.
“We look forward to satisfying the judgment resulting from the litigation with PharmAthene Inc., focusing on growing our business and supplying the U.S. government and other jurisdictions with important bio-threat protection.”
On March 21, 2018, the company had rebounded sufficiently that its shares were once again listed on the Nasdaq exchange.
Siga received another dose of good news in July of this year, when the Food & Drug Administration approved the oral formulation of ST-246 under an accelerated new drug application process. The FDA ruling essentially validated BARDA’s decision to stockpile the drug, which has been renamed tecovirimat and is being marketed under the brand name Tpoxx.
FDA approval also came with a valuable bonus: a priority review voucher that could be used to obtain an accelerated FDA review of a future drug candidate produced by Siga. If the company chose not to use the voucher, it could sell it to another pharmaceutical firm.
By the time Siga landed its latest BARDA contract in September, the debt to PharmAthene had long since been retired.
This time, the company wouldn’t have to share.
Siga’s new deal
The 2018 BARDA contract, worth up to $629 million, is primarily designed to maintain the national store of anti-smallpox medication by replacing the current holdings of tecovirimat with fresh ones as the original stocks surpass their seven-year shelf life.
In addition, the deal provides funding for continued development of an intravenous formulation of the drug for patients too sick to take it orally (the medication is currently available only in pill form). Under terms of the contract, Siga is to provide up to 212,000 courses of tecovirimat in IV form.
The deal also calls for $44 million in funding for “post-marketing activities” that could include the design of field studies to monitor the drug’s effectiveness in the event of an actual smallpox outbreak.
Only $52 million of the contract’s total value is guaranteed, with the remaining $577 million dependent on options to be exercised at BARDA’s discretion. But given the fact that tecovirimat remains the only approved treatment for smallpox, Siga executives are confident the company will be able to claim the full value of the agreement.
On the first of this month, the company announced it had sold its priority review voucher to an undisclosed purchaser for $80 million, further solidifying its financial position.
And that leaves Siga’s brain trust free to think about the future.
Forward-looking statements
The next step for Siga is to expand the market for tecovirimat, and there are several ways to do that — including marketing the drug to foreign governments that see smallpox as a potential threat to their national security.
“The U.S. government is currently the only one with a stockpile, but we will be talking to other governments as well,” said Phil Gomez, who took the reins from Rose in October 2016 as the company’s chief executive.
Nongovernmental organizations could also be interested in procuring tecovirimat, added Hruby, the Corvallis-based Siga co-founder who remains with the company as its chief scientific officer.
“The World Health Organization stockpiles (smallpox) vaccine in case of an event, and it’s also interested in stockpiling the drug in case of an event,” he said. “So I think there’s recognition of this as a potential threat.”
Other potential customers include large corporations, major hospitals and local governments that want to protect first responders who would be placed in harm’s way in the event of an outbreak.
While the company is working on market expansion, it will also be pursuing a parallel strategy: label expansion.
For the moment, tecovirimat is approved only to treat smallpox in patients who already have the disease. But in the event of an outbreak, Siga officials believe, it could also be used as an important adjunct to the nation’s emergency stockpile of smallpox vaccine.
Smallpox has an incubation period of 10 to 14 days between exposure and the onset of major symptoms.
According to Siga, tecovirimat can stave off symptoms of smallpox even if administered as late as 17 or 18 days after exposure. In contrast, smallpox vaccine is only effective up to about four days after exposure to the virus.
“We’d like to have the drug approved for post-exposure prophylaxis,” Hruby said. “We think its greatest utility will be after exposure but before the onset of symptoms.”
In addition, Siga is investigating the possibility of acquiring intellectual property from other firms that could be developed into treatments for a range of other potential perils of the post-911 world, from biological threats such as Dengue fever and ebola to radiation, nerve agents and chemical exposures.
Siga closed down its Corvallis research labs in 2013, but the company still has about 30 employees in its local offices in the Sunset Research Park, as well as 10 at the firm’s New York headquarters.
Rather than try to do everything in-house, the company has outsourced functions such as R&D, manufacturing and animal testing to a network of about 20 private companies and government institutions. The main focus of Siga’s local employees is to work with those partner organizations to identify, develop and market promising compounds to treat existing and emerging biothreats.
Gomez believes it’s a formula for success, as evidenced by Siga’s ability to shepherd ST-246 from an experimental drug candidate to an FDA-approved product with significant market potential.
“It’s a powerful way to do drug development,” Gomez said. “It’s also a powerful business model.”
Gomez declines to speculate on how much the potential worldwide market for tecovirimat is worth, but there’s no doubt it’s a considerable chunk of change. A 2016 report by Grand View Research, a San Francisco-based financial research firm, pegged the overall value of the global biodefense market at $9.5 billion in 2015 and predicted it would grow to around $18 billion by 2025.
Siga Technologies is in a good position to be able to cash in on that demand, Gomez believes.
“What Dennis and his team have developed is a great drug development engine,” he said.
“We think we’ve got a great ability to grow and expand and add new products and keep those great scientists busy and rewarded.”