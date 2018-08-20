The Linn County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying people suspected of an assault Sunday at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said his deputies received a report of an assault shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at the festival site east of Brownsville. The report said a victim needed medical attention.
Deputies and medics, which were both on site, responded.
According to the sheriff's office, three males in a black Ford pickup were driving through the camping area, near Section O, waving a large Confederate flag. Shortly before the Kid Rock concert, the victim, who was walking in the area, yelled something to the males about their flag because he did not like it.
One male reportedly jumped out of the pickup and he and the victim exchanged further name-calling. The suspect hit the victim several times and then drove off in the pickup. The victim was found wandering in the area by friends who reported it to dispatch.
Deputies searched the festival property for the suspect but could not find him.
The pickup was described as a newer full-sized Ford pickup with a Confederate flag. The three males, including the suspect, were in their late teens to early 20s. The suspect specifically accused of assaulting the victim is a white male with dark hair who was wearing blue jeans, a black muscle shirt with the sides cut, brown boots and a black cowboy hat.
The victim, who is an 18-year old black male, was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the case but are asking for anyone who might know the suspects or where they were parked or camped at to call Sgt. Mike Harmon at 541-967-3950.