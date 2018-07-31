The Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who drowned Monday in the Willamette River at Irish Bend Park south of Corvallis.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as 34-year-old Matthew Mark Schill of Corvallis.
Schill had been swimming with a community group at the park, which is northeast of Monroe. Deputies responded to the park at about 2 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.
According to the sheriff’s office, Schill had been supervising children in the group. Schill was seen struggling in the water, and several members of the group tried to assist him but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office stated. Schill went under the water and did not resurface.
Authorities recovered Schill’s body from the water.
“There’s nothing suspicious about it,” said Undersheriff Greg Ridler. “Everything appears that it was just an unfortunate accident.”
He said Schill was not wearing a life vest.
Ridler declined to release the name of the community group. He said the group has asked not to be publicly identified.
