Shepherd, Chaplen to join Corvallis council

The Corvallis City Council will welcome two new councilors when the nine-person body opens its 2021-22 cycle on Jan. 4.

Oregon State University engineering graduate Gabe Shepherd in Ward 4 and community volunteer Laurie Chaplen in Ward 6 both ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.

Shepherd replaces three-term incumbent Barbara Bull, who did not seek reelection. Chaplen replaces two-term councilor Nancy Wyse, who was elected to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Both candidates said campaigning amid COVID limited their ability to get out and meet with people in the ward. Given that they were going to win regardless, it was the exposure to the views of their constituents that they missed the most.

“COVID really prevented me from meeting as many people in my ward as I would have liked,” said Shepherd, who managed the fall campaign of Democrat Bernadette Hansen in state Senate District 12. Shepherd will have to relinquish his part-time city job as a meeting minutes taker. He will continue to serve in that same role in Albany.

“I would have preferred to have multiple gatherings in some of the city’s parks, in order to meet new people and hear about the things they want to see happen in Corvallis," he said.