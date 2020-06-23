Shepherd announces for Ward 4 in Corvallis

Recent Oregon State University graduate Gabe Shepherd has announced plans to run for the Corvallis City Council seat in Ward 4.
Shepherd, 23, a Junction City native, received his degree in industrial engineering from OSU in 2018 and has been serving on the city Budget Commission after being appointed to the slot by Mayor Biff Traber.
Shepherd also works as a minutes recorder at city meetings, a position he says he would resign from should he be elected.
Barbara Bull is in her third term in the ward, which essentially surrounds OSU. Bull, who ran unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018, has not announced her plans for this election cycle.
“Half of the Corvallis population is under the age of 27. We need a voice on the council who can represent them,” said Shepherd. “I want to see Corvallis flourish, grow, and become an even better city than it is today.”
Shepherd said the three issues he will emphasize are social justice and inclusion, climate action and housing and planning.
Because Corvallis councilors serve two-year terms all nine seats will be up for grabs in November.
Traber is serving his second four-year term as mayor. He was re-elected in 2018 and will not be on the ballot in the fall.
There will be at least one new councilor. Nancy Wyse, who is finishing her second term in Ward 6, will not seek re-election. Instead, she is the Democratic for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by the retiring Annabelle Jaramillo.
Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack told the Gazette-Times she plans to seek re-election for a second term, while Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis said she is leaning toward running for a third term. Also up for re-election are Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).
