The Corvallis Cold Weather Shelter for homeless men averaged 43 residents a night during its November through March season, which ended last week.
Two of the regular residents at the shelter during that time had severe diabetes, necessitating frequent medical calls, shelter operators said. Another two had dementia. At least three of the residents were working and still not able to afford permanent housing. Although two of the residents were over 70, the average age of the shelter’s residents was the mid-40s. Around 15 to 17 of the residents were able to move into transitional housing or rehab during the season.
As of a week ago, those who weren’t able to find more permanent housing were back on the street at night.
“The end of season is stressful for the guys and the (shelter) staff because we all know there are not a lot of good options for the guys,” said Shawn Collins, program manager for the Housing Opportunities Action Council.
The season was the shelter’s second at the former Hanson Tire Factory building at 211 SE Chapman Place, which originally was supposed to be a temporary home for the shelter. After a tumultuous off-season last year in which the shelter tried to move downtown but faced a backlash from business owners, the shelter returned to the site, after Corvallis developer Rich Carone’s purchase of the building.
“The season went really well,” said Collins.
Collins said the plan is currently to operate the shelter at the Hanson site again next season, which starts in November.
He said the organizations that operate the shelter are currently having conversations with Carone and the city about potential modifications the building might need to better serve as the long-term home for the shelter, such as installing fire sprinklers, slightly modifying the building’s layout and addressing code issues.
“(Carone) has been super-easy to work with,” Collins said.
Since this was the shelter’s second year in the building, shelter officials were better prepared to use the site, Collins said.
“We knew what we were getting into,” he said.
The shelter also had more beds available this year: it was able to increase its capacity from 40 beds to 50. Even then, Collins said, there were some nights during February’s cold snap when it had to turn people away.
Collins added that shelter staff worked hard to mitigate issues the neighboring First Alternative Co-op location experienced during the first season at the Chapman Place location. In addition to opening earlier, so the men staying at the shelter didn’t wait at the co-op for the shelter to open, he said shelter staff members tried to work with the co-op to address problems.
“We were talking to them on a regular basis and if they had any issues we had staff over there to deal with it,” he said.
Collins said the co-op was a good neighbor and it regularly donated foods that otherwise would have been thrown away to the shelter.
Collins said in addition to possible changes to the shelter building, organizational changes may be in store. For the last two years the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis has operated as the shelter’s fiscal agent — essentially operating the shelter under its nonprofit status, doing payroll and keeping the books. But the shelter organizers are hoping to establish it as an independent nonprofit before reopening in the fall.
He added that the shelter averaged nine volunteers a night for its 150 days of operation this season, and all the volunteer management work was done by volunteers. The shelter is hoping to create a paid volunteer manager position for the next season.
Harry Reich, the shelter manager, said he also thought the shelter had a good year, thanks to a really dedicated staff.
He said the shelter was able to add a dishwasher this year so it didn’t have to use so many disposable plates, cups and utensils.
Reich added that the transition to the off-season can be tough for the men who stay at the shelter, since it is difficult for them to find stability in the off-season when their tents and camping stuff can be stolen easily. He said he helped one man move some stuff to a campsite just before the shelter closed, and when the man came back the next day, his stuff was gone.
And some of the men, he said, have medical issues that can be complicated by living outdoors.
“If it was up to them, we’d never close,” he said.