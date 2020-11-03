Sheets leads Billings in race to become Monroe's mayor

Daniel Sheets had a significant lead on Floyd Billings in the race to become Monroe’s next mayor after Tuesday’s early results.

In Benton County election numbers released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sheets had 171 votes to Billings’ 109.

Sheets, a Monroe resident for 15 years, has served on the town’s planning commission since 2013, the last two years as vice chair. Sheets also is secretary of the Monroe Budget Committee.

Sheets said earlier this year that he’s learned a lot from Billings and other city councilors “and I think we’re ready to move forward with some new leadership and a new vision to see what we can do with Monroe to make it better.”

Paul Canter, the town’s previous mayor, resigned in August.

Billings has been serving in the position on an interim basis.

Billings previously served as Monroe’s mayor for six years up until 2004, and he ran for the position again in 2018. He currently serves as a city councilor and works as a lumber salesman at Elk Creek Forest Products.

