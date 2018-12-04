The Sheepskin Revue’s 2018 Christmas Show, “The Journey Home,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday in Scio.
The event is a fundraiser to cover expenses and maintenance of the ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main Street.
The Christmas Show includes an original play by Joe Stoddard about hope, peace and wagon trouble on the Oregon Trail.
The evening will also include music by the Usual Suspects, the Scio Community Band and the Hearthside Singers. Artist and storyteller Paul Toews also will interview Scio’s local wagon master, Tom Marquette.
Before the show and during the intermission, the Friends of the Library will sell coffee and cookies.
Admission is by donation, and the suggested gift is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $10 per family.