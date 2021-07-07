 Skip to main content
'Sheep Thrillz' sheepdog trial returns to Scio this weekend
Sheep Thrillz

Norm Rivers and his dog Teak are seen in a run at a the 2018 Sheep Thrillz Sheep Dog Trials in Scio.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media

The “Sheep Thrillz” sheepdog trial is back after skipping a year due to the pandemic.

The herding competition is set for Friday through Monday at Wolston Farms, 39562 OR-226 off Franklin Butte Road just outside Scio; signs will be posted. Competition begins at 7 a.m. each day and continues throughout the day.

Trained dogs, most of them border collies, and their handlers from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho will use their skills and teamwork to herd sheep through a complex course in a limited time.

“Sheep Thrillz” is the first sheepdog trial in Oregon to allow spectators this year. Knowledgeable people will be on hand to answer questions.

Admission is $5 per car, $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus, and free for bicycles. There will be shade tents and Porta Potties. Ice water and soft drinks will be available; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Well-mannered pets on leashes are welcome.

Further information is available at 541-961-0372.

