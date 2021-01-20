Shedd man charged with homicide in 2019 crash

A Shedd man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants for a September 2019 car crash that killed a Brownsville woman.

Cody Allen Sanders, 34, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

A grand jury issued an indictment in the case on Nov. 24 and a warrant was issued for Sanders' arrest that same day. He was arrested on Dec. 18. Later that day, he had 10% of his $30,000 bail posted to secure his release from the Linn County Jail.

The car crash killed Jessie Kater, 25. The wreck occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 15 on Highway 228 near milepost 4.

Kater was driving east on the highway when her 2002 Honda Civic was struck by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Sanders, according to an Oregon State Police news release. Sanders’ Silverado crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Kater’s Civic, the news release stated.

Sanders and his two juvenile passengers were not injured in the crash. Kater was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 5.

According to Oregon's online court database, Sanders has no significant criminal history in the state.

Sanders’ attorney, Kenneth Kahn II, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

