Shedd fire destroys home

SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.

Sixteen volunteer firefighters from the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District, along with five firefighters from Tangent Rural Fire District, responded to the blaze reported shortly before 4 a.m.

While fire fighters made their initial attack on the blaze, oxygen tanks in the home exploded.

One neighbor said that the exploding oxygen tanks blew open the door of a house across the street.

“She was on home oxygen, so there was about 12 tanks in there,” said Fire Chief Travis Hewitt “They exploded. It intensified the fire and pushed it through the rest of the house.”

By mid-morning a handful of firefighters were on the scene mopping up while neighbors stopped by, visited and hugged each other.

“This is probably the biggest one in Shedd in a while,” said Hewitt. Another volunteer firefighter added that the last large fire was some 15 years ago.