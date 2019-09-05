Paul Shaffer, a 35-year resident of Corvallis, says he is running for the vacant Ward 7 City Council seat because it “has been a great place to live and to raise a family.”
“I’ve gotten a lot from Corvallis, and now in retirement I have time and a responsibility to give something back,” he said.
Shaffer is one of five candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot aiming to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned eight months into his third term for health reasons after being injured in a July 10 bicycle accident.
Also on the ballot are Brad Longman, Susan Walenza, Linda Gearhart and Lucas Letelier. The seat has been vacant since Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
Shaffer, a retired scientist and policy analyst, said that one of his primary reasons for running is to ensure a voice for the ward.
“It’s important that Ward 7 be represented on the council,” he said. “This especially affects citizens of the ward, but (it) affects process and decisions at the council level.”
Shaffer noted that Ward 7 “doesn’t have some of the burning issues that draw most of the attention in other parts of Corvallis” and adds that he “hasn’t yet had the opportunity to get out and speak with folks across the ward to know their major concerns with city government.
“My personal concerns focus on growth and livability, including protection of the environment. Infrastructure is an important, but secondary issue.”