Shaffer leading in bid for full term on Corvallis council

Paul Shaffer appears to have won a two-year term on the Corvallis City Council.

Shaffer, a retired scientist and state policy analyst, was ahead of elementary school teacher Nic Bowman on Tuesday night by a margin of 2,216 to 945, according to early unofficial returns.

"I'm feeling really good right now," said Shaffer. "I'm relieved it's over and I'm ready to go back to work. I think the vote shows that I was a good fit for the ward. I worked hard and I think the community recognized that and appreciated it."

Ward 7 was the lone contested race among the city’s nine wards. It is the first time since at least 2000 that there weren’t at least three contested Corvallis council races. There were five contested races in the 2018 election.

Shaffer, 70, was elected last November in a special vote to replace Bill Glassmire, who retired because of health reasons. Shaffer won impressively, earning more than 53% of the vote in a five-candidate field. Because the seat was vacant, Shaffer took office in the northwest Corvallis ward at the next council meeting in mid-November.

Bowman, 38, chose to run after reading a Gazette-Times article that noted the possibility that there might be no contested City Council races.