Shaffer leading in bid for full term on Corvallis council

Paul Shaffer appears to have won a two-year term on the Corvallis City Council.
Shaffer, a retired scientist and state policy analyst, was ahead of elementary school teacher Nic Bowman on Tuesday night by a margin of 2,216 to 945, according to early unofficial returns.
"I'm feeling really good right now," said Shaffer. "I'm relieved it's over and I'm ready to go back to work. I think the vote shows that I was a good fit for the ward. I worked hard and I think the community recognized that and appreciated it."
Ward 7 was the lone contested race among the city’s nine wards. It is the first time since at least 2000 that there weren’t at least three contested Corvallis council races. There were five contested races in the 2018 election.
Shaffer, 70, was elected last November in a special vote to replace Bill Glassmire, who retired because of health reasons. Shaffer won impressively, earning more than 53% of the vote in a five-candidate field. Because the seat was vacant, Shaffer took office in the northwest Corvallis ward at the next council meeting in mid-November.
Bowman, 38, chose to run after reading a Gazette-Times article that noted the possibility that there might be no contested City Council races.
The two candidates appeared together in a remote forum Oct. 6 sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis. The informative 75-minute session showed two candidates who agreed on many of the key city challenges, which include housing and homelessness, climate change and the coronavirus.
In the election night interview Shaffer also mentioned the city budget, which he said will take some hits because of COVID.
"The budget concerns me," he said. "We were in pretty good shape coming into this, but I think we're going to need to retrench a bit, and it's not going to be fun."
Shaffer said he plans to reach out to Bowman.
"I'm really happy that he was in the race and I hope he stays involved," he said.
Incumbents Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all were re-elected without opposition. They will be joined by newcomers Gabe Shepherd and Laurie Chaplen.
Shepherd, a recent Oregon State University engineering graduate and city Budget Commission member, won election in Ward 4, replacing three-term councilor Barbara Bull. Community volunteer Chaplen was the lone contestant in Ward 6, which two-term councilor Nancy Wyse left to run for the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
Wyse’s departure means that there will be at least one council leadership position change. Wyse, who was finishing her second term, was the council vice president. Lytle is the council president.
Councilors will elect new leaders at their first meeting in January.
