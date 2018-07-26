SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to pay for a $1.1 million renovation of the former Sweet Home Ranger District building into a new City Hall.
For several months, city staff and councilors have been working with Scott-Edwards Architecture of Portland, developing a design plan and cost estimate.
In 2016, the council paid $725,000 cash for the building at 3225 Main St.
City Finance Director Brandon Neish provided council members with several possible financing options and outlined long-term costs, interest rates and terms ranging from 10 to 30 years.
Councilor Diane Gerson liked the interfund loan option, which would allow the city to borrow money from the Water Depreciation Fund each year for 10 years and repay the loan at the state’s current investment pool rate of 2.16 percent.
Fellow councilors Dave Trask, Greg Mahler, Lisa Gourley and Susan Coleman agreed. Councilors Bob Briana and James Goble voted no.
Annual payments will be about $84,000, and total interest will amount to an estimated $91,000 over 10 years.
The city already has about $360,000 saved up in the Building Reserve Fund that will go toward the project, so the estimated loan will be in the $750,000 range.
But council members are also hopeful that because costs were projected based on Portland-area wage scales, the local tally will come in much lower than anticipated, which would decrease annual payments and interest expenses.
Other financing options included a general obligation bond for $750,000 with a 10-year repayment schedule. With an interest rate of 2.44 percent, total interest would come to an estimated $104,000.
A general obligation bond with a 30-year repayment schedule at 2.98 percent would cost the city $395,000 in interest. The annual payment, however, would be cut in half at about $38,000.
The former Sweet Home Ranger District complex was constructed in 1989 but has been empty for more than a decade after the Forest Service moved back into its former office complex after it was remodeled on the east side of town.
The plan is to develop a multi-purpose building that will provide the council and public with meeting spaces and a large lobby/work area, where staff can meet with citizens without having to take them back into a central office area.
Staff will be able to access the computer system in lobby area conference rooms. Utility payments could also be made in the front of the building.
In other business, the council:
• Approved street closures and other city cooperative agreements for the 26th Oregon Jamboree music festival, which will be held Aug. 3-5 at Sankey Park. Council members expressed concern that the request came just one week before the event. Jamboree director Robert Shamek said it will not happen again.
• Learned that Cross Development LLC, which recently constructed a new Dollar General store at 1937 Main St., purchased two lots to complete a lot line adjustment required by the project. The company would now like to donate to the city the 8,946-square-foot property that is zoned commercial highway and fronts Long Street next to the skate park. Restrictions would be that the city not allow a number of potential competing discount stores to build on the property. City staff will look into the proposal further.
• Approved a partial closure of Mimosa Circle by the Spring Terrace Homeowners Association so residents can have a National Night Out Against Crime event. The closure would be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7;
• Was told by library director Rose Peda that the summer reading program is going well, with 277 children involved. Three other special events are planned in coming weeks: Aug. 7: pop artist Michael Albert, 6 p.m., at the library, 1101 13th Ave.; Aug. 8: Didgeridoo Down Under, Australian music, 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Industries, 1333 Clark Mill Road; Aug. 17: Matthew Gurnsey, Irish and Scottish music, 6 p.m., Sunshine Industries, 1333 Clark Mill Road.
