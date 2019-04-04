SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Sweet Home Police Department meeting room, 1950 Main St.
Agenda items include electing a chairman and vice chairman, receiving the budget message and setting budget hearing dates.
Committee members are Mayor Greg Mahler, councilors Susan Coleman, Diane Gerson, James Goble, Cortney Nash and Dave Trask. Members-at-large are Dave Holley, Derek Dix, Dave Jurney, Gerrit Schaffer and Kenneth Hamlin.
Meetings are open to the public.