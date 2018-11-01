David Vidales, 31, of Albany pleaded no contest to two sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.
Vidales is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse on Wednesday.
Two victims under the age of 12 are the victims of the crimes, according to court documents.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case and arrested Vidales in April. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance that month and learned of allegations of sex abuse against children who Vidales knew.
A charge of first-degree rape and another charge of first-degree sex abuse are scheduled to be dismissed at the sentencing hearing per terms of a negotiated settlement.