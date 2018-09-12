A man who was arrested on allegations he came to Oregon from the Virgin Islands to have sex with a girl under the age of 16 had the most serious charges against him dropped in a plea agreement Tuesday in the Benton County Circuit Court.
Jason Donald Monigold, who now has an Albany address, pleaded no contest to two counts of harassment and one charge of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor. The resolution included a dismissal of a charge of first degree online sexual corruption of a child, one count of luring a minor and three counts of third degree rape.
Monigold’s sentence included two years of probation and jail time he had already served.
“The case was resolved in that manner, with the sex crimes being dismissed, given the emotional and mental condition of the victim, following the prosecution of four other cases in which she was involved as a victim,” said Ryan Joslin, chief deputy district attorney for Benton County.
According to court filings, the state originally alleged that Monigold came to Oregon in August 2017, gave the minor female marijuana and had sex with her. Monigold, 43, was arrested in February.