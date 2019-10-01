The trial of an Albany motel owner and manager accused of sexual abusing three women started Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Dineshkumar Patel is charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse. His 12-member jury trial is scheduled for three days.
Patel is the manager of the Budget Inn at 2727 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Prosecutor Keith Stein said during opening statements that the three accusers are strangers to each other and all live in different cities.
The crimes allegedly occurred in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
In two of the cases, the accusers told authorities that Patel brought them into a motel room or a back office room, blocked their way out and began massaging them and touching them inappropriately. The women were able to run from him, however, Stein said.
In the 2012 case, Patel forced the accuser up against a wall and groped her after she requested a chair for her hotel room, Stein added. That woman reported the incident to family members who confronted Patel and got a refund for the hotel room, he said. However, she did not initially report the incident to police.
Family members of the 2012 accuser were able to identify Patel from a photo lineup in 2017, after the most recent case came to light.
Stein also said that Patel changed his story when talking to police.
The woman who accused Patel of sexual assault in the 2017 case, Hayley Crawford of Aumsville, has filed a $500,000 lawsuit against Patel and Budget Inn, saying that she suffered emotional distress, fear and depression after the incident.
Defense attorney Thomas Hill suggested that Crawford was retaliating for what she perceived as a shabby hotel room and essentially committing fraud. She wanted her money back for the room but couldn’t get a refund, he said.
Hill compared her to a customer at a restaurant who eats a lavish meal only to drop a fly in the salad to get the food for free, as well as future meals.
“Fraud is fraud,” Hill said. “The craziness of what’s going on is really apparent right out of the gate.”
He also said that Patel arrived in Albany in 2015, and attacked the state’s timeline of events. In 2012, “That fella was in Michigan,” Hill said.
Stein had earlier said in opening statements that Patel had taken ownership of the motel in 2002 and also received a traffic ticket in Albany years before he officially moved to Oregon.
He also said that an Albany Police Department news release and subsequent media coverage from 2017 resulted in the two prior accusers coming forward. The accusers and their family members might have been able to see Patel’s Linn County Jail mugshot online before they identified him in a police photo lineup, Hill said.
Police also didn’t show the accusers or their family members photos of the previous manager of the business, Hill added.
In a separate case, Patel is accused of three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. A one-day jury trial in that matter is scheduled to start on Thursday.