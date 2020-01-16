Sewing for Australia: AOS students helping wildlife as fires grow

Albany Options School teacher Holly Mitchell first saw the call on Facebook.

There was an effort by Animal Rescue Craft Guild to encourage knitters around the world to create and send materials to help the millions of animals left orphaned and injured by the wildfires raging in Australia.

Mitchell knew how to knit and she's currently teaching a sewing class at AOS. "I told the kids about it and they were like, 'Yeah, let's do it, we have to do this,'" she said.

Last Friday, the class of 10 started sewing pouches for baby kangaroos and wallabies — a feat, considering the students came into the class a month ago without knowing how to sew a stitch.

AOS has six-week terms and four weeks ago, Mitchell said, the students started to learn basic stitches and a bit on the sewing machine. Before learning about the opportunity to help Australia, they were working on simple aprons from a pattern.

"They were learning the skills they need to make the pouches," she said. "They can cut out the pattern and do the simple stitch."

So far, there are 10 semi-completed pouches after two classes worth of work.

"We're doing this assembly-line style," Mitchell said.

