An estimated 103,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Willamette River in Albany on Wednesday, April 19.

Officials believe the cause is an early morning power outage that shutdown treatment operations at the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility and associated sewage lift stations, according to a news release from the city of Albany.

The facility has a redundant power system with two feeds from the electrical grid, but both failed, according to the release. The city reported the sewage overflow happened around 7:30 a.m. at Bowman Park, which is now temporarily closed.

Power was restored around an hour after the overflow began, the city said. Signs have been posted near the overflow site and downstream warning the public of the potential hazards of coming in contact with the water.

“Public Works crews coordinated closely with Pacific Power and were immediately dispatched to minimize and clean up the impacts of the overflow,” the news release states.

The city said high levels of bacteria typically associated with spills should rapidly diminish, adding Willamette River water quality will be monitored and reported to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The public should avoid contact with the river at Bowman Park and the immediate downstream areas until the warning is lifted and the park is reopened, the city said.

Two weeks ago, Albany reported an estimated 13,000 of raw sewage was spilled into Waverly Lake. That overflow was caused by construction on a project meant to make spills less frequent in the future, the city said.

Debris from sewer piping construction on the Cox Creek Interceptor — a multimillion-dollar, multiphase project to increase sewer system capacity east of Interstate 5, according to a city website — blocked a sewer line, prompting the spill, according to a city news release.

Albany is taking additional steps to avoid further overflows in the construction area of the Cox Creek Interceptor project, the news release said. When the project is complete, it should help to prevent overflows as crews replace existing and undersized sewer lines.

If you see an overflowing manhole or wish to report a spill, please contact Public Works at 541-917-7600.