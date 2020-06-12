Sew what? Contest celebrates creativity of Corvallis volunteer mask-makers

“I gave (a prize) to everybody,” Anderson said.

Elizabeth Wyatt, who heads up the Corvallis Sewing Brigade, said the contest gave a boost to the group’s morale.

“How cute was that?” she laughed.

“We love Craig and the folks at Corvallis Sew & Vac,” she added. “They’ve stayed open seven days a week for months and months and months so people could come by if they had a needle or a machine break. He’s been an amazing resource.”

The admiration is mutual.

“It’s been an honor to me to be supportive of this brigade and help them when their machines have trouble,” Anderson said.

The Corvallis Sewing Brigade is currently producing about 2,000 masks per week, Wyatt said, with about 800 of those being donated to first responders and frontline medical professionals and the rest going to individuals and businesses. Some brigade members are producing Tyvek surgical gowns for health care workers, and the group is also coordinating production of clear plastic face shields.

In addition, the brigade’s website has patterns and tutorials for people who want to make their own masks or gowns.