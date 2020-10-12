Seven more COVID cases reported in Linn County, none in Benton

Linn County had seven new reported cases of COVID-19 and Benton County none Monday as the state’s death toll attributed to the disease remained at 599.

A total of 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Oregon Health Authority in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday. That brings the state’s overall tally to 37,467.

Linn County now has 682 cases and 14 deaths and Benton County 382 cases and six deaths. Cumulatively, Linn has a positive test rate of 3.56%, Benton 2.4% and the state 4.79%.

For the week ending Saturday, 7.0% (30 people) of those tested in Linn County had a positive test result. Benton County’s positive rate for the same period was 1.6% (nine people). The state’s weekly positive rate has risen for five straight weeks, reaching 6.4% last week.

Monday marked the second straight day that Oregon had no reported deaths, the first time that happened since Sept. 17-18.

Outside Linn County, Oregon’s new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40) and Yamhill (19).