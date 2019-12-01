Christmas Storybook Land this year will feature 120 different scenes – including enough decorations, lights, backdrops, miniature buildings and characters to fill 11 trailers.
Saturday more than 100 volunteers worked to put up most of those decorations at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in preparation for the event’s opening this Friday.
Joyce Moreira, with Storybook Land’s board, said organizing the event is a year-round effort for the board. She said thousands of hours of work go into Storybook Land and even before volunteers arrived Saturday a significant amount of work was done to prepare for the work party, including setting up a grid of wires in the Cascade Livestock Pavilion from which to hang lights and trees.
So why do so many people commit so much time and effort to Storybook Land?
“They love Christmas,” said Moreira. “They have the Christmas spirit."
She said she personally got involved in 2005 after retiring.
“I wanted to give back to the community and I’ve always loved Christmas Storybook Land, as so many people in the Willamette Valley have.”
Moreira said in addition to the preparation work, volunteers also do a lot of work to upgrade and expand scenes each year. She said this year the event added a scene with characters from “The Incredibles” movie and revamped a scene based on “Aladdin.”
She said the event had an attendance of about 36,000 last year and organizers are hoping to exceed that this year.
She added that the event is free, but organizers ask for canned food donations. Last year, the event raised 27,000 cans of food for the Fish of Albany food bank.
Janet Ballweber, who has volunteered at the event for the last five years, said she got involved because her parents were volunteers.
She said at this point volunteering at the event is almost a family tradition.
“It’s a (community) tradition, and it’s good for the community and it helps out Fish. It’s good for everybody,” she said.