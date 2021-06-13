Setting an open course for next OSU presidential search

Oregon State University is unwavering in its commitment to serve the people of Oregon and to be a trusted and engaged statewide partner.

As chair of the OSU Board of Trustees, I know that the selection of the OSU president is not only the board’s most important job, it also carries great importance for students, staff, faculty, alumni, Corvallis area community members and many other stakeholders. The board will soon undertake the selection of OSU’s next leader, and in doing so we will remain focused on the principles and values of our university.

The university is in an excellent position with Becky Johnson as our interim president, and I know she will continue to make important contributions to the university and broader community.

The OSU Board of Trustees has turned its attention to the next presidential search. In doing so, it was important that we first took the time with the university community to assess what went well in the last search and what the board could do differently in the next search. We are grateful to all who engaged in the process of retrospection – those who provided feedback through our online survey and those that joined trustees in virtual workshops.