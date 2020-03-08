Session on workings of internet at Corvallis library

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a free digital life session on how the internet works at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The librarian-led workshop will give participants a basic understanding of how the internet works and enable them to learn how website profit models influence content. Understanding internet culture, strategies for fact-checking and maintaining privacy and security also will be discussed.
The session is part of a monthly series. Next month’s event April 8 is on protecting passwords.