Benton County voters will be asked to support emergency dispatch services this fall in the form of a ballot measure to create a 911 taxing district.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 at the conclusion of a public hearing on Tuesday to place the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.
If approved by voters, the measure would generate an estimated $3.7 million a year for additional staffing and equipment at the county’s 911 dispatch center.
The center’s current annual budget is $2.7 million, most of which comes from the 10 law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services that use the center. That money pays for 17 dispatchers and one supervisor. The additional revenue generated by the taxing district, proponents say, would pay for 24 dispatchers and four supervisors.
Backers of the proposed service district have obtained letters or resolutions of support from the cities of Corvallis, Philomath, Adair Village and Monroe as well as the rural fire protection districts operating in the county.
Formally known as the Benton County 911 Emergency Communications Services County Service District, the taxing district would include all of Benton County except for North Albany, which is covered by emergency dispatchers in Linn County.
The commissioners on Tuesday set the maximum tax rate for the district at 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. By law that rate could not be increased, although it could be assessed at a lower rate.
Corvallis Police Chief Jon Sassaman, who oversees the dispatch center, has said he plans to use only 45 cents per thousand of that taxing authority to begin with. That would cost the owner of a $350,000 home an additional $13.13 per month in property taxes. At the full rate of 65 cents, the monthly tab would be $18.96 for the same $350,000 home.
Benton County Counsel Vance Croney told the commissioners on Tuesday that setting the rate at 65 cents per thousand would provide some flexibility if the dispatch center’s funding needs increase in the future.
“It is only prudent to try to build in 10 or 20 years of cushion because you can’t change that (maximum) rate,” Croney said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “You can always levy less, but you can’t levy more.”
Only one member of the public spoke during the hearing. Lewisburg resident George Mears said he was against the proposed taxing district because of what he called inadequate funding of fire services by the city of Corvallis.
He pointed to the decision to close Station 5 as one example and claimed that Corvallis officials have diverted money from the fire apparatus replacement fund for other purposes.
“If those resources at the Fire Department aren’t at a level to make those responses happen, then that (taxing district) is for naught,” he said.
“The resources need to be balanced, in a sense, for all this to work.”
In an interview after the meeting, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard acknowledged that there are no plans in the works to reopen Station 5, which has been mothballed since 2012.
But he disputed the assertion that there is a lack of money in the budget to replace aging fire apparatus.
“Right now,” he said, “our fire department equipment replacement fund is fully funded out to 2025-26.”