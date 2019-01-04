"Pain Solutions: First Steps" is a free, six-week program from Samaritan Health Services created for people who have persistent pain.
The next series begins on Jan. 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive in Corvallis.
The program is led by a psychologist and physical therapist and is intended to help participants expand their knowledge of pain science, learn ways to reduce pain, involve yoga and tai chi stretching, and practice skills in a safe environment. Topics include mindfulness, sleep, gentle movements, diet and building resilience.
For more information or to register, call 866-243-7747 or visit samhealth.org/PainSolutions.