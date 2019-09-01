The Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ 12th annual Septembeerfest returns on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event will run from noon to 7 p.m. at Avery Park in Corvallis.
The event, the showcase of Corvallis Beer Week, will include 76 varieties of beer, cider and mead from 29 independent breweries, as well as live music and more.
Admission is $20 and includes a tasting glass and eight drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are four for $5. For most beers, one ticket equals a 4 ounce pour.
While cash is preferred, credit and debit cards will be accepted.
People can also purchase tickets online at the festival website, septembeerfest.org. Information about a free shuttle to the event also is on the website.
Those under 21 who want to attend Septembeefest can get in for free but must be accompanied by a paid adult. Designated drivers also can receive free admission. However, no four-legged furry friends are allowed at the event.
Septembeerfest benefits the Linn-Benton Food Share, Heartland Humane Society and the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ Endowment at Oregon State University supporting scholarships in fermentation science.
Since 2006, the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, a nonprofit organization, has donated more than $200,000 to support a number of local charities and organizations.