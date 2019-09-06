A memorial rally to mark the events of the Sept. 11 attacks is scheduled for noon Wednesday in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St. in Corvallis.
The rally is billed as a nonpartisan rally for all ages to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001 in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93. The rally is also intended to remember the firefighters, police officers and ordinary citizens who did extraordinary things on that day.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own signs and flags, but some will be available at the rally.
For more information, call Carolyn Webb at 541-745-5374.