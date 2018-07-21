Jeff Senders doesn't have proof, but he has a pretty good idea of why Albany's Jewish community began to shrink in the early 1920s.
He digs out a 1923 picture of downtown Albany that shows white-hooded members of the Ku Klux Klan parading downtown, torches blazing. At the time, the Corvallis Gazette-Times called the Klan’s “grand fandango” gathering, held near Albany, the "largest gathering of Klansmen ever held outdoors in the state of Oregon.”
"This is why the Jews left town," the 73-year-old Albany resident says.
And he points to the gravesite of a family of Senders — possibly related, but he can't find them on his immediate family tree — that sits next to his family's plot at the Albany Hebrew Cemetery.
The entire site, marked in memory of Fred Senders, an Albany cigar salesman who died in 1921, is covered in cement.
"They were afraid people with dig the bodies up," he says, shaking his head. "The Jews were very much a minority."
Jeff Senders is the last local member of the family of Isaac and Bertha Senders, who lost their 2-month-old daughter, Clara, in 1877 and in doing so created the need for the cemetery.
The cemetery, with the Houston Cemetery across the street, will be the focus of the 12th annual "History Through Headstones" tour at 7 p.m. July 25, sponsored by the Albany Regional Museum. Admission is free.
Isaac's cousin, Leon, was Jeff's great-grandfather. Their fathers, who were brothers, emigrated from Germany during a time of famine and strife, looking for a better life in America. Here, "You could start over," Senders says.
The family plot for Leon and his wife, Lena, and their descendants occupies the most prominent place in the cemetery, a raised area at the eastern edge of the 2-acre site.
"I'm sure everyone who mows here hates it," quips Senders, adding that his own space is reserved right in the middle of the plot. However, he adds: "I'm not moving in soon."
Clara Senders' death prompted the establishment of the cemetery. At the time, it was the only Jewish cemetery between Portland and Ashland.
The area's Jewish community cared for the land for several decades, but so many had moved away from the mid-valley by the '20s that in 1924, the cemetery was deeded to St. John's Masonic Lodge of Albany.
Jeff's grandfather, Albert "A.G." Senders, had been a prominent Albany businessman who owned a grain elevator and various other buildings downtown. He had served as mayor from 1939-42, and as Exalted Ruler of the Elks in 1933-34, and as Worshipful Master of Corinthian Lodge No. 17 when it merged with St. Johns. The Senders House at 418 Sixth Ave. S.W. bears his name.
Yet even with that kind of history, Senders' parents eventually became a part of the exodus and moved to Portland. Not Jeff, however. His life and business, Custom Stained Glass, have been here, so he decided it would make sense to have his burial site here as well.
"My father and mother were very pleased that I decided to be buried here in Albany," he says.
The discrimination Senders believes drove families away has lessened in recent decades, but never vanished entirely.
Although not a practicing Jew himself, he remembers various people making fun of "my big Jewish nose," he cracks.
And while he has worked on stained glass windows for 80-some Christian churches over the years and never one synagogue — although he'd love to, he adds — he is always careful to let the people who hire him know he is Jewish.
Once, that nearly cost him a job, he says. However, "Once they saw that first window, they got past that pretty quick."
Senders has long had a trip planned to see friends in late July and said he's sorry to miss this year's historic tour, the second the cemetery has experienced in recent years.
He would have liked, he says, to be a spokesman and to meet some of the other speakers, especially Rabbi Yisrael Tubman and Rabbi Eli Herb, both of Salem.
The Hebrew Cemetery is a special place, he says. He even has a certificate of plot ownership from 1879.
"These are my family," he says, nodding at the gravesites of his grandparents and great-uncle and great-aunt. "I'm glad to have a place in Albany."
