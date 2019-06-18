This time, they are considering denying the Senate a quorum to kill a proposed cap-and-trade program that would be up for a vote Thursday.
Senate Republicans are considering staging a second walkout — potentially delaying the end of the legislative session — to block a vote on sweeping climate legislation.
House Bill 2020, which would implement a carbon pricing program, passed the House on Monday night after a floor debate that stretched past six hours.
All Republicans and two Democrats voted against it. Republicans have always been strongly against it, saying it would hurt industry and rural Oregonians.
Senate Republicans have already shown they have an appetite to do more than just drag out a floor debate by a few hours.
On May 7, they staged a walkout to deny a quorum — the Senate must have 20 members present to conduct its work — so the Senate could not take up a business tax proposal.
The walkout lasted four days, and they eventually came back after Gov. Kate Brown struck a deal to kill two controversial bills: one that more strictly enforced vaccine regulations and a gun control bill.
The deal also included a “reset” on HB 2020. In exchange, Senate Republicans agreed to play nice for the rest of session.
The parameters of the “reset” were never clear, and Senate Republicans don’t feel Democrats held up their end of that bargain.
On Tuesday, rumors that Republicans were considering a second walkout were reinforced when the caucus sent out a news release confirming that it’s under consideration.
Unlike the May stunt, this one comes 12 days before the constitutional end of the legislative session.
If they do walk out, Democrats would likely bring the gun and vaccine bills back from the dead. When asked about the hypothetical last week, Brown quickly said she’s confident there would be enough time to get both through.
With budget bills and other priority items needing to get through over the next week, Republicans would have more leverage with a late walkout than they did the first time.
During the first lockout, Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, returned to work after the first day, which still left the Senate one person short of the number they needed to do business.
If he played it the same way in the second go-around, it would put pressure on Oregon’s soon-to-be-newest senator.
A replacement for the late Jackie Winters, who died May 29, will be named by Tuesday. Among the three nominees is Rep. Denyc Boles, R-Salem, who spoke out against HB 2020 on the House floor Monday night.
House Bill 2020 had a first reading Tuesday, and could be up for a vote as early as Thursday.
This story will be updated.