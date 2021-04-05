Senate expands list of who should report child abuse, human trafficking

The Oregon Senate on Monday expanded the list of those who should report possible child abuse to include hoteliers, and those who should report suspected human trafficking to include employees of restaurants and bars.

“Sexual exploitation crimes often go unreported and victims don’t have the resources they need to find help," said Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. "The more reporting the community does, the better.”

Both bills on the matter were introduced by members of the Republican Senate caucus and passed with bipartisan support. They now go to the House for consideration.

Senate Bill 515 requires employees of bars and restaurants to report reasonable belief of suspected human trafficking or unlawful employment of minors.

The bill passed 27-1, with all Democrats supporting the legislation and Rep. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, voting no.

"By all of us taking a little responsibility for the most vulnerable in our communities, we can make a difference.” said Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod, R-Stayton.

Senate Bill 535 makes hotelkeepers and innkeepers mandatory reporters. It also requires computer technicians and processors to immediately report suspected child pornography found on devices or systems they work on.